Critical Contrast: Tricida (TCDAQ) and Its Rivals

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDAQ – Get Rating) is one of 986 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tricida to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tricida and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tricida alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tricida N/A N/A -103.81% Tricida Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tricida and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tricida N/A -$176.57 million 0.00 Tricida Competitors $1.82 billion $242.10 million -3.22

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tricida’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tricida. Tricida is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Tricida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tricida and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tricida 0 0 0 0 N/A Tricida Competitors 4196 15059 41518 713 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 117.87%. Given Tricida’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tricida has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Tricida has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tricida’s peers have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tricida peers beat Tricida on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker on May 22, 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.