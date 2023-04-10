Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CFO Brian D. Koppy Sells 23,591 Shares

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cano Health Trading Down 4.6 %

Cano Health stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

About Cano Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after acquiring an additional 841,251 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cano Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

