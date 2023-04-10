Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells $2,304,205.58 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $196.81 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $235.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average is $168.73.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

