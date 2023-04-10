Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CFO Daniel R. Hart Sells 1,250 Shares

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $23,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 6.3 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

