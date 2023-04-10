Head-To-Head Contrast: FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) & Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) and Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash N/A N/A N/A Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hertz Global has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.58 $248.59 million $5.37 17.37 Hertz Global $8.69 billion 0.56 $1.05 billion $3.27 4.64

This table compares FirstCash and Hertz Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash. Hertz Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FirstCash and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 0 0 0 N/A Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of FirstCash shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of FirstCash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstCash beats Hertz Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The firm is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as selling gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Hertz Global

(Get Rating)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.