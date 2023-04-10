Contrasting Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Leonardo DRS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 1.37 $405.00 million $2.10 6.74

Leonardo DRS has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -53.90% -0.36% Leonardo DRS 22.60% 10.16% 5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00

Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 152.29%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leonardo DRS beats Intuitive Machines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

