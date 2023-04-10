Insider Buying: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Major Shareholder Acquires $44,850.00 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 806,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,128.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Optex Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Optex Systems stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

