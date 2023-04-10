Insider Buying: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Major Shareholder Acquires $44,850.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2023

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:OPXSGet Rating) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 806,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,128.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Optex Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Optex Systems stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Optex Systems (OTCMKTS:OPXSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

About Optex Systems

(Get Rating)

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies for the Department of Defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Optex Richardson, Applied Optics Center Dallas, and Other. The Optex Richardson segment handles the optical sighting systems and assemblies production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.