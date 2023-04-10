Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Sells 8,582 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Davis sold 8,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $155,849.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,680.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78.

On Monday, January 9th, Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ACAD stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

