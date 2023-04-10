Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Insider Buys $101,026.58 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) insider Terrie Curran bought 12,919 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $101,026.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Terrie Curran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Terrie Curran sold 1,436 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $12,263.44.

On Friday, January 20th, Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20.

PHAT stock opened at $7.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $323.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Several analysts have commented on PHAT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,761,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $701,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

