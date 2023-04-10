Insider Selling: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Sells 77,400 Shares of Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares in the company, valued at $400,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

REI stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 39.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Ring Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,280,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Ring Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,044,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,750,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,654,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 188,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,462,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 151,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

