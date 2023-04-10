Insider Selling: Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Director Sells 77,400 Shares of Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $136,224.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 227,694 shares in the company, valued at $400,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ring Energy Stock Performance
REI stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $372.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 39.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
Featured Stories
