Christopher Gibson Sells 13,327 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 13,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $86,092.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,710 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,746.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Christopher Gibson sold 18,500 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $146,520.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

