OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc Acquires 663,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OncoCyte Stock Up 14.7 %
OCX stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.