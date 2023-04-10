OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) Major Shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc Acquires 663,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OncoCyte Stock Up 14.7 %

OCX stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

About OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

