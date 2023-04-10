Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Tuesday, March 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $448,920.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $437,160.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 0.1 %

CDAY opened at $69.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of -144.23 and a beta of 1.45. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.23 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $336.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after buying an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,591,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,105,000 after acquiring an additional 658,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,849,000 after purchasing an additional 131,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,456 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.