Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Sells $202,663.70 in Stock

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $202,663.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.77. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLTO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Galecto in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Galecto worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

