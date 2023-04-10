Financial Review: Thunder Mountain Gold (THMG) & Its Peers

Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Thunder Mountain Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 -$1.25 million -4.50 Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors $8.06 billion $2.12 billion -5.86

Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold. Thunder Mountain Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Mountain Gold -415.33% -185.48% -59.67% Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors -400.29% -2.66% -3.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thunder Mountain Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold Competitors 909 2141 2755 92 2.34

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Thunder Mountain Gold’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thunder Mountain Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Thunder Mountain Gold peers beat Thunder Mountain Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

