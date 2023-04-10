Head-To-Head Survey: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and T2 Biosystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $27.90 million 6.71 -$8.66 million ($0.20) -20.15 T2 Biosystems $22.31 million 0.40 -$62.32 million ($16.45) -0.03

KORU Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

36.1% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for KORU Medical Systems and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 4 0 0 2.00

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 3.39%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -31.05% -24.21% -18.59% T2 Biosystems -269.09% N/A -132.65%

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats T2 Biosystems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, NJ.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of a proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

