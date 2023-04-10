Reviewing Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Lululemon Athletica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lululemon Athletica and MGO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica 3 3 24 1 2.74 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus price target of $407.03, indicating a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Lululemon Athletica’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lululemon Athletica is more favorable than MGO Global.

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and MGO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica $8.11 billion 5.71 $854.80 million $6.68 54.54 MGO Global $1.05 million 13.97 N/A N/A N/A

Lululemon Athletica has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Lululemon Athletica and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica 10.54% 44.01% 25.11% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lululemon Athletica beats MGO Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

