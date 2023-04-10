Comparing Rigetti Computing (RGTI) and Its Peers

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 726 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 890 15 2.50

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 258.66%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 62.08%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.94 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.30 billion -$6.59 million -7.43

Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

