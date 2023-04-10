Comparing Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and MDU Resources Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 MDU Resources Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.42%. MDU Resources Group has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Atlas Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group 5.27% 10.99% 4.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and MDU Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atlas Lithium and MDU Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MDU Resources Group $6.97 billion 0.87 $367.49 million $1.81 16.43

MDU Resources Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MDU Resources Group beats Atlas Lithium on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other. The Electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington. The Pipeline and Midstream segment offers natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering, through regulated and non-regulated pipeline systems and processing facilities. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, cement, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The Construction Services segment refers to the inside and outside specialty contracting services. The company was found

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.