Analyzing Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) & Its Rivals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quoin Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1025 3636 7839 183 2.57

Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,663.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -$9.38 million -0.07 Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.12 billion $54.73 million -2.98

Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -296.01% -89.25% Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quoin Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

