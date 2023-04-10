Analyzing Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) & Its Rivals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) is one of 229 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quoin Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|1025
|3636
|7839
|183
|2.57
Quoin Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,663.44%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.72%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-$9.38 million
|-0.07
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|$1.12 billion
|$54.73 million
|-2.98
Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quoin Pharmaceuticals. Quoin Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Quoin Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals
|N/A
|-296.01%
|-89.25%
|Quoin Pharmaceuticals Competitors
|-495.28%
|-105.70%
|-25.30%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Quoin Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes QRX003, QRX004, QRX007, and QRX008. The company was founded by Michael Myers and Denise Carter on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.
Receive News & Ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quoin Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.