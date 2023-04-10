Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bright Mountain Media to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Mountain Media $19.58 million -$8.13 million -2.20 Bright Mountain Media Competitors $2.09 billion $176.25 million 21.12

Analyst Ratings

Bright Mountain Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Mountain Media and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Mountain Media Competitors 221 1439 2559 83 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 27.74%. Given Bright Mountain Media’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bright Mountain Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Mountain Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Mountain Media -38.53% N/A -25.12% Bright Mountain Media Competitors -15.72% -7.94% -0.01%

Risk & Volatility

Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 84.29, suggesting that its stock price is 8,329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media’s peers have a beta of 2.45, suggesting that their average stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bright Mountain Media peers beat Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators. The company was founded on May 20, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

