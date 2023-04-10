Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) COO Sells $633,816.16 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) COO Parth Mehrotra sold 22,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $633,816.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,843.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parth Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Parth Mehrotra sold 619 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $17,332.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 5,140 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $144,125.60.

On Thursday, March 9th, Parth Mehrotra sold 20,101 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $568,858.30.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parth Mehrotra sold 48,473 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $1,374,209.55.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Parth Mehrotra sold 53,560 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,506,642.80.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -250.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRVA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

