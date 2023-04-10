Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,096,200.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at $372,207,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Tuesday, February 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00.

New Relic Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,211,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,117,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,934,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.