Contrasting Bakkt (BKKT) and Its Rivals

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bakkt to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.71, suggesting that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt’s rivals have a beta of 5.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,054.21% 85.81% 75.71% Bakkt Competitors -75.80% 1.48% -0.24%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million -$578.10 million -0.21 Bakkt Competitors $3.46 billion $563.47 million 1.30

This table compares Bakkt and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bakkt’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bakkt Competitors 279 1262 1870 67 2.50

Bakkt currently has a consensus target price of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 34.93%. Given Bakkt’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bakkt is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bakkt rivals beat Bakkt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

