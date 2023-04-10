Brian C. Stephenson Sells 55,500 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $857,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

BBIO stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.