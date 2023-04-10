Tarang Amin Sells 39,740 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Tarang Amin sold 69,703 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $5,051,376.41.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $81.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

