Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) COO Sells $1,739,700.00 in Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CAG stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

