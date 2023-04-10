Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $227.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.34. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

