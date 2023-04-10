Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,937,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $2,022,138.68.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.
  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.
  • On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $2,378,136.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01.
  • On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

SQ stock opened at $68.10 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

