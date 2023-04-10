Insider Selling: BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) CEO Sells $1,855,200.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $1,315,200.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Neil Kumar sold 44,798 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $568,934.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $1,321,200.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

BBIO opened at $15.61 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.