Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) & Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bank OZK and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 1 0 2.14 Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bank OZK currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Bank OZK’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank OZK is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Bank OZK pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years and Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank OZK and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.38 billion 3.02 $564.14 million $4.54 7.33 Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 1.08 $27.91 million $1.49 6.74

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares. Blue Ridge Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Bank OZK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bank OZK and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 40.86% 13.13% 2.12% Blue Ridge Bankshares 15.90% 10.51% 0.96%

Summary

Bank OZK beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses. The Mortgage Banking segment offers general financial services. The Holding Company segment relates to investments and borrowings. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

