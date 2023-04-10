Comparing DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) & Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and DocGo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $12.69 million 2.53 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -1.02 DocGo $440.52 million 1.88 $34.58 million $0.32 25.22

DocGo has higher revenue and earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pear Therapeutics and DocGo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 2,677.78%. DocGo has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than DocGo.

Risk & Volatility

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocGo has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of DocGo shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of DocGo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and DocGo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50%

Summary

DocGo beats Pear Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

