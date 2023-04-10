National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $47.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.91. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

