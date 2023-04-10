Brokerages Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $22.80

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

TSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 94.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Trinseo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trinseo by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $725.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.04.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.52%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

Featured Stories

