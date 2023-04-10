Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fortis to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Fortis Stock Up 0.8 %

Fortis stock opened at C$59.67 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

Fortis Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

