Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,026,000 after buying an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,531,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after purchasing an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $4,026,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Trading Down 1.9 %

ATHM stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $40.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Articles

