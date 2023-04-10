Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $6.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cyxtera Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

NASDAQ CYXT opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

