New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,883,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,038. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

New Relic Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in New Relic by 620.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 403,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,555,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. New Relic has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

