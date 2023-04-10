Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $59.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. Webster Financial has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.