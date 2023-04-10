Head-To-Head Survey: Aura Biosciences (AURA) & Its Rivals

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) is one of 283 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Aura Biosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Aura Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Aura Biosciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aura Biosciences Competitors 1011 4048 11101 170 2.64

Volatility and Risk

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.69%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 75.28%. Given Aura Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aura Biosciences is more favorable than its rivals.

Aura Biosciences has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aura Biosciences’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aura Biosciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A -40.25% -36.04% Aura Biosciences Competitors -4,262.95% -141.31% -40.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aura Biosciences and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A -$58.76 million -4.40 Aura Biosciences Competitors $716.87 million $90.45 million -2.64

Aura Biosciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Aura Biosciences. Aura Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aura Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.