Volcon (VLCN) versus Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Volcon to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Volcon and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon Competitors 847 2228 3053 137 2.40

Volcon presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.65%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 36.59%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -752.75% -403.75% -153.82% Volcon Competitors -4,074.96% -25.25% -12.05%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Volcon and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Volcon has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million -$34.24 million -0.96 Volcon Competitors $44.60 billion $2.45 billion 10.00

Volcon’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Volcon peers beat Volcon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

