Head-To-Head Survey: Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KLDiscovery and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.14 -$43.17 million ($1.01) -1.04 Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.01 -$194.52 million N/A N/A

KLDiscovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KLDiscovery and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -13.60% -82.71% -6.14% Qutoutiao N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qutoutiao beats KLDiscovery on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. is the No. 2 mobile content aggregator in China in terms of monthly average users (MAUs) and daily average users (DAUs). Their flagship mobile application, launched in June 2016, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines“ in Chinese, aggregates articles and short videos and presents customized feeds to users. These feeds are optimized in real time based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships through their proprietary AI-empowered content recommendation engine. They represent a new generation of technology-driven content platforms and their technology brings relevant information and entertainment to users, stimulates users’ desire to read, and ultimately improves the knowledge exchange in society. Their innovative user account system and gamified user loyalty program allows registered users to earn loyalty points by referring new users to register on Qutoutiao, by consuming content or by engaging on Qutoutiao. The gamified loyalty point system not only helps them keep users more engaged and enhance user stickiness, but also enables them to track users’ long-term behavior and optimize content recommendation.

