Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $249.85

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,367,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,825,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,825,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after buying an additional 226,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $207.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.89. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

