Head-To-Head Contrast: Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glory Star New Media Group and Tucows, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Tucows’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A Tucows -8.59% -25.60% -4.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Tucows’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group $157.08 million 0.29 $26.89 million N/A N/A Tucows $321.14 million 0.58 -$27.57 million ($2.56) -6.68

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tucows.

Volatility and Risk

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tucows has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats Tucows on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace. The Traditional Media Business segment mainly contributes to the advertising revenue from the Cheers TV-series, copyright revenue, customized content production revenue, and others. The company was founded on February 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

