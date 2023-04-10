Comparing Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Data has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Data and Tarena International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Data $2.12 million N/A -$168.90 million N/A N/A Tarena International $357.84 million 0.10 $12.11 million $0.80 4.10

Profitability

Tarena International has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Data.

This table compares Meta Data and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Data N/A N/A N/A Tarena International 3.43% -5.55% 5.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meta Data shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Tarena International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Meta Data and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A Tarena International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tarena International has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.37%. Given Tarena International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tarena International is more favorable than Meta Data.

Summary

Tarena International beats Meta Data on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Data

(Get Rating)

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Tarena International

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.