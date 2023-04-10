Reviewing Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nordson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hesai Group and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nordson 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.40%. Nordson has a consensus price target of $250.20, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than Nordson.

This table compares Hesai Group and Nordson’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million 8.76 N/A N/A N/A Nordson $2.59 billion 4.64 $513.10 million $8.58 24.48

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A Nordson 19.18% 23.67% 13.78%

Summary

Nordson beats Hesai Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets. The Advanced Technology Solution segment integrates proprietary product technologies found in progressive stages of a customer’s production processes, such as surface treatment, precisely controlled dispensing of material and post-dispense test and inspection to ensure quality. The company was founded by Eric T. Nord, Evan W. Nord and Walter G. Nord in 1954 and is headquartered in Westlake, OH.

