Head to Head Contrast: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) vs. Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Holley and Aeva Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 4 6 0 2.60 Aeva Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Holley presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.36%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 308.65%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Holley.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $688.41 million 0.39 $73.77 million $0.64 3.55 Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 54.55 -$147.30 million ($0.68) -1.53

This table compares Holley and Aeva Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Holley has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley 10.72% 2.03% 0.63% Aeva Technologies -3,513.96% -39.05% -36.91%

Summary

Holley beats Aeva Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

