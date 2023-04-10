Critical Review: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% IceCure Medical -550.34% -82.27% -66.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invo Bioscience and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $3.92, indicating a potential upside of 246.61%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invo Bioscience and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 70.79 -$3.08 million ($0.01) -22.00 IceCure Medical $3.09 million 16.68 -$16.98 million ($0.46) -2.46

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical. Invo Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IceCure Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Invo Bioscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

