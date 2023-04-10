NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.08. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

About NanoViricides

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Further Reading

