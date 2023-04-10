Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Conformis has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conformis by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Conformis by 4.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,763,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

